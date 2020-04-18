Traders allowed to open shops

BASHIR AHMAD REHMANI

HAFIZABAD Local traders who were allowed to open their shops were strictly directed to implement the directives of the government to prevent spread of Coronavirus. While addressing the meeting of traders, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naeemullah Bhatti said that the administration would take strict action against those shopkeepers who would violate the directive of the government. He said that the shopkeepers should ensure spray of insecticides outside their shops and ensure availability of water, soap and sanitizer for the protection of their customers. He said the administration would show zero tolerance towards the shopkeepers who were found violating the preventive measures at their business premises.