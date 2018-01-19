Trader killed, 6 injured in Karachi attack over ‘extortion’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

One trader was killed and six others were injured in a hand grenade attack in Kharadar’s Chagla Street in Karachi on Thursday, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) City Adeel Chandio said.

Traders in the area closed the markets following the incident to record their protest. Police sources said traders used to collect money daily which was handed in extortion to a local gang on a monthly basis.

But this practice of monthly extortion — amounting to Rs0.5 million — was stopped on strict orders of security forces. According to sources, Wasiullah Lakho group claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened with more attacks if the traders continue to refuse paying the extortion.

Police sources said Lakho, wanted in more than 70 cases, is running Uzair Baloch’s network in Lyari and carries a Rs0.7 million head money.