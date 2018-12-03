Trader deprived of Rs 7 lakh

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A trader of Lahore was deprived of Rs. 7 lakh and cell phone by two armed bandits near Pindi Bhattian by-pass Sunday night. According to police source, Karamat Ali son of Muhammad Sharif, a trader of Shahzad Market Lahore was on way to Chiniot on his car No. LEB-9885 and when he reached near Pindi Bhattian by-pass, two armed bike riders intercepted him but he accelerated the speed of the vehicle. Consequently, the bandits opened firing as a result of which one of the tyres of the vehicle exploded and window panes smashed. The dacoits snatched away over Rs. 7 lakh and a cell phone and managed their escape under the cover of darkness. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, a villager Riasat Ali son of Abbas Ali Ansari of Kot Sarwar was deprived of Rs. 51,000/-, one licensed pistol, two magazines, 50 rounds of ammunition, when he was away from his house.

