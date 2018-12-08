Trade war of two great economies

Dost Muhammad Barrech

THE ongoing trade war between the US and China has become a buzzword. Their trade war certainly catches the attention of other countries across the world. Both countries are the world’s biggest economies; their trade war is an alarming sign for the world’s economy. Trade war mostly triggers when a State obtains relative gain instead of absolute gain. An absolute gain guarantees a win-win situation for the counterparts and will pave the way for mutual understanding and cooperation. Under the current juncture, the US is skeptical about the Chinese relative gain asking China to implement principle of absolute gain. The growing trade between the US and China in 2017 reached 375 billion dollars. Trade deficit increased due to China’s 506 billion dollar export to the US, US export to China was 130 billion dollar vice versa.

China has an advantage over the US in trade; China produces consumer goods at the lowest cost than that of the US. China has the lower standard of living enabling the companies to pay lowest wages to the labours. The US by pursuing the protectionist policy is unlikely to get fruitful results; the consumers of the US will have to pay the higher prices for its indigenously made goods. Engrossingly, the US Dollar is more expensive than that of Chinese Yuan; the more the people of the US buy items in Dollar, the more they become expensive. Thus, people in the US are interested in paying as little as possible. Predictably, trade deficit between the US and China is likely to remain the same. China, being world’s second biggest economy also has world’s highest population contributing massively in gross domestic product per capita. China’s GDP per capita in 2017 was 16,600.

China assumes that the US has last resort of trade war with it, through which it can thwart China’s rise as a global power. If the US protectionist policy does not bring desired results in the future, there is the likelihood of the US taking pragmatic measures to target Chinese industries, creating barriers for the Chinese trade practices and intellectual property. The US might instigate the Chinese trade partners against its trade policy. There is also a possibility of bringing changes by the US in international trade rules for the purpose of isolating China. The European Union and Japan being Chinese trade partners are also expected to be dissuaded by the US to be weary of trade with China.

The US in the pretext of bringing reforms in the World Trade Organization (WTO), might threaten to withdraw from the WTO to pressurize China. Both the US and China in last July imposed 34 billion dollar tariff on imports against each other as tit-for-tat. Trump even warned the Chinese government that the US would target over 500 billion dollar worth of the Chinese goods. Chen Feixiang, a professor at Shanghai Jiaotong University, in this regard says that “if this ends at $34bn, it will have a marginal effect on both economies, but if it escalates to $500bn like Trump said then it’s going to have a big impact on the two countries.” In the last few months, China in response to the Trump’s protectionist policy depreciated its currency Yuan to 4.3 per cent against the Dollar. Yuan depreciation attributes to counter the US protectionist policy.

In order to counter the US protectionist approach, China is supposed to negotiate with the US. Meanwhile, China strives to become self-reliant, making its peoples’ purchasing power stronger to buy Chinese items. China will have to seek more markets abroad to reduce its over-dependence on the US. China, on the other hand, is concerned about the US fully implemented tariff policy, which will cause 5.5 million unemployment in China reducing its gross domestic product to 1 per cent. Resultantly, Beijing is now interested in buying the US agriculture goods, oil, coal and revamping intellectual property protection.

China desires to open the economy, importing, and modernizing free trade doctrine. Beijing is keen to set a precedent of absolute gain to win the confidence to its trade partners. An interesting aspect of the US protectionist policy is that, it itself violates the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) being set by the US. Above all, post-WW-I Bretton Woods System under the tutelage of the US assured world economic system would be based on a win-win situation. To the contrast, the US being a lawmaker seems to be a law breaker, imposing tariffs on its trade partners’ imports. To conclude, the current world economic system based on capitalism cannot assure an eternal economic power. In short, Marxism accentuates that the capitalist system is an exploitative system that does not assure a permanent economic power in the world.

— The writer works at the Institute of Strategic Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

