Trade war drums stocks, oil takes flight with US hawk

New York

Wall Street deepened its already sharp losses on Friday as fears of a global trade war ate even further into global equities.

Meanwhile, the dollar fell and crude oil shot above $70 per barrel in New York on the appointment of a hawkish US national security advisor. Beijing responded to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday of levies on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports saying it was “not afraid of a trade war.” China also released a list of $3 billion worth of US goods, from pork to fruits and wine and including some steel and aluminum goods, that would be targeted with retaliation.

China would not rule out the possibility of slowing its purchases of US Treasuries—long a fear among US investors—as one method of retaliation. The news sent US stocks lower, with all three major indices in sell-off mode in the final moments of trading. The Dow fell 1.8 percent, completing a 1,100 point drop over two days, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both lost more than two percent.

By then, the news had already hammered stocks in Asia and Europe.—APP