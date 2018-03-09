Trade promotion with China stressed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Tremendous participation by the Pakistani companies is expected in the China International Import expo being organized by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China in November this year.

Mian Riaz Ahmed, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore stated this while talking to Secretary General PAAPAM Muhammad Arshad who called on him at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Lahore here on Thursday.

The DG said that as envisioned by Secretary Commerce Younus Dagha, great emphasis is being laid on the trade promotion with China while projection of the Pak products in the Pakistani pavilion would upscale the export industry of the country.