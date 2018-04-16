Trade not war

Pakistan has quite rightly and emphatically reiterated that regional connectivity, open trade and opportunities for economic growth are a key to promote tolerance and deny space to extremism to take root in the region. This has been assertively said by Prime Minister Shahids Khaqan Abbasi while addressing the opening ceremony of the Boao Economic Forum in China.

PM Abbasi, according to media, said China and Pakistan’s relations have stood the test of time, in every sense we are iron brothers, our friendship is the bedrock of strategic stability, Islamabad is partnering with Beijing to usher in a new era of peace and prosperity through enhanced regional connectivity, flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative the CPEC is fast reaching fruition, establishment of several Special Economic Zones along with highways and motorways is integral to CPEC plans, we have already begun reaping dividends of CPEC projects.

Furthermore, he pointedly stated that the development of the deep seaport of Gwadar is proceeding at a fast pace, on completion it will not only serve as a transit and transhipment hub but will also become an economic nucleus adding that CPEC will provide the shortest maritime and overland access to Western China, Central and South Asia as well as the Middle East, only by spreading the dividends of open trade and shared innovation will we be able to promote tolerance and peace in the society and tighten our grip against the menace of extremism.

Such international forums provide an opportunity to our leadership to highlight Pakistan’s economic progress and growth, strengthening of existing friendly relations with the countries of the region and beyond by exchanging views with their leaders for increasing bilateral cooperation and enhancing mutual trade which is quite commendable indeed.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

Related