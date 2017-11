Lahore

Pakistani company Trade Net and home appliances manufacturing Chinese company (DE&E) have signed agreement for the marketing and sale of kitchen appliances like Hood, Hob, Backing Oven, Microwave and Dish Washers.

DE&E is one of the top Chinese companies and according to rating it is 4.0 intelligent company. This company is linked with automated computer system and manufacturing high standard and quality kitchen appliances for the last 20 years.—PR