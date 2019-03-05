Trade, investment key pillar of foreign policy: Imran

After stabilising economy, focus now on growth

After overcoming the most difficult challenge of stabilising the economy in first six months of the current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the focus was now on promotion of economic growth in the country, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of business leaders and representatives.

“With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy, there is positive sentiment among the international community towards the country’s economy, which needs to be tapped,” he said.

Since the government was working on a comprehensive plan to encourage tax dodgers and the informal sector to join the documented economy, the prime minister invited business community leaders to give their input and recommendations.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Husain and Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif were present in the meeting.

The business community leaders expressed confidence in the policies followed by the government and the steps being taken to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the ease of doing business in the country.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry president briefed the premier about the plan of holding an international investment conference, which would highlight Pakistan’s economic potential in front of global community.

The delegation comprised President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shazia Syed, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Syed Yawar Ali, Managing Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Richard Morin, Chairman PSE Suleman Mehdi, President KCCI Junaid Ismail Makda, President LCCI Almas Haider, Chairman APTMA Syed Ali Ahsan, President FPCCI Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President SCCI Khawaja Masood Akhtar and representative of Pakistan Bank Association.

