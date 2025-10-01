Trade, investment between Pakistan and China touching new heights: Shanghai Consul General

Faisal Zahid Malik lauds President Xi leadership and said CEPC-2 would further enhance regional connectivity

Wang Hao, Special Correspondent Shanghai, China

Shehzad Ahmad Khan, the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai region of China, has said that trade and investment between Pakistan and China are touching new heights due to the Free Trade Agreement and the special initiatives taken under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote investment from China.

Speaking at a meeting with Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, in Shanghai, he said China is Pakistan’s largest foreign investment partner and many Chinese companies are presently investing in different sectors of Pakistan. Ebrahim Faisal Malik, the Assistant Editor and Chief of Digital, Pakistan Observer, was also present on this occasion.

China’s direct foreign investment in Pakistan has risen by more than 90 percent in the year 2024-2025 touching the mark of $1.22 billion.

Shehza Ahmad Khan particularly mentioned China’s efforts to develop road, rail, maritime and above all digital connectivity under CPEC.

“Both sides have, on multiple occasions, expressed their resolve to develop the Karakorum Highway to further facilitate trade and connectivity between the two countries,” he added.

He said, “China is also indulging in efforts to promote Gwadar Port as this port can play an effective role to ensure China’s connectivity with the outside world, particularly with Central Asia and Eastern Europe.”

Shehzad Ahmad Khan informed that over 9000 Pakistanis were presently residing in the YRD Region, playing a constructive role in cementing the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Zahid Malik said the ironclad friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China is growing with each passing day thanks to the vision and dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping.

He highly appreciated China’s deep interest in promoting regional linkages, saying that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project of the Belt an Road Initiative and commencement of work on CPEC-2 will give new dimensions to efforts of China and Pakistan to further enhance regional connectivity.

He particularly cited the deep-rooted cultural and tourism linkage between Pakistan and China. He added that media can play a significant role in further cementing the brotherly relations between the China an Pakistan.