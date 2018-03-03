Trade delegation of Maldives concludes Pakistan visit

Lahore

The Trade Delegation of Maldives completed its four day visit in Pakistan on 28th of February. On their visit, the delegates had meetings with the Senior Management at TDAP and the business related business meetings/visits with leading pharmaceutical companies in Karachi.

On the conclusion of visit, the delegates have expressed complete satisfaction on extended hospitality, safety and security, business and investment

On their meetings with the leading pharmaceutical companies, the delegates said that they have shared their requirements with the companies and will place procurement orders in two phases. In the first phase, they will buy emergency medicines and in the second phase; they will place orders for routine medicines after signing contracts with the companies.

Conducting Officer from TDAP is of the view that the visit of the delegation changed perception of the delegates about Pakistan and hopefully, some very good procurement orders are expected from the STO Maldives after fulfillment of necessary formalities between the buyers and the sellers.—PR