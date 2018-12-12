Trade deficit shrinks on exports growth, imports register decline

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed during first five months of current fiscal year amid nominal growth in exports meager decline in imports. According to trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), trade deficit narrowed by 2.03 percent to $14.51 billion during July – November 2018 as compared with the deficit of $14.81 billion in the corresponding period of the last year.

The exports exhibited nominal growth of 1.29 percent despite incentives given to export sectors. The exports were at $9.12 billion during first five months of current fiscal year as compared with $9 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year. However, measures taken to discourage imports of luxury and non-essential items have started yielding results. The imports were at $23.63 billion during July – November 2018 as compared with $23.81 billion in the same period of the last year.

