Trade deficit declines to 3pc

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Trade data for the month of Aug’18 released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed that trade deficit during the month stood at USD 2.98bn, down by 3% YoY. Exports for the month settled at USD 2.02bn, up by 8% YoY / 23% MoM while imports grew by 1% YoY / 3% MoM to USD 4.99bn.

During 2MFY19, trade deficit clocked-in at USD 6.17bn, down by 1% YoY compared to USD 6.24bn in 2MFY18. This improvement in trade balance is due to meagre growth in imports (+1% YoY to USD 9.83bn) whereas exports witnessed an uptick of 5% YoY to USD 3.66bn. The government’s plan and effort to control swelling imports after massive rupee depreciation against regional currencies, interest rate increase and other measures like regulatory duty is noticeable in Transport imports (-26% YoY), Machinery imports (-19% YoY), Food imports (-15% YoY) and Miscellaneous imports (-12% YoY).

