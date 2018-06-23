Trade conflict already sapping German economy

Stuttgart

An industrial powerhouse built on massive exports and a gigantic car industry, Germany is among the nations most sensitive to mounting trade tensions between the United States and other major economies. US President Donald Trump has in recent weeks struck his first tariff blows at the European Union and China, who both vowed retaliation—risking a tit-for-tat trade conflict on two fronts that could weigh on the global economy. “Germany’s second economic miracle is over,” influential daily Die Welt wrote this week, comparing the years of steady growth since the financial crisis to the post-World War II reconstruction period. Two respected economic think-tanks sharply lowered their growth forecasts, with Berlin-based DIW cutting its prognosis for this year by half a percentage point to 1.9 percent, and then again to 1.7 percent for next year.—AFP