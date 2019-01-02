Trade bodies to participate in TEXPO 2019

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Office bearers of Women Chamber of Commerce, Tents & Canvas Association and Towel Manufacturers Association called on Mian Riaz Ahmad, DG TDAP Lahore and assured full participation in TEXPO 2019 being held at EXPO Centre, Lahore from 11th to 14th April, 2019.

In order to accelerate marketing efforts for upcoming TEXPO 2019, Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Lahore met with the representatives of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Pakistan Tents and Canvas Association, Towel Manufacturers Association and Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry to encourage maximum participation of the Trade Associations.

The representatives of these bodies appreciated the exhaustive efforts of DG TDAP Lahore to boost exports under the Emerging Pakistan initiative of Mr. Mohammad Younus Dagha, Secretary Commerce.

Share on: WhatsApp