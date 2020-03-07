Trade activities resume at PakIran border after 14 days

OUR CORRESPONDENT KARACHI The first person who contracted the novel coronavirus in Pakistan last week, was discharged from hospital on Saturday after he recovered completely from the infection. The young man, who was the first coronavirus patient from Karachi and Pakistan, was sent home after fully recovering from the virus. On Thursday, Pakistan reported its sixth case of the pandemic. Sindh information minister Murtaza Wahab had announced Friday that the patient had recovered from the disease and upon testing negative for the coronavirus one more time, he will be discharged from the hospital. “Very happy to inform that the 1st corona virus patient in Sindh who was being attended to have recovered and his tests have now come out as negative. Alhamdolillah,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, trade activities resumed at the Pakistan Iran border on Saturday after 14 days amid the coronavirus fears. Pakistan had closed its border with Iran at Taftan after many people were killed and more than 4,500 infected with the novel coronavirus in the neighbouring country. According to Levies officials, trade activities resumed at the border after 14 days with trailers coming and going into the country. Quoting Customs officials, a TV channel reported that more than 3,000 people were currently kept at two quarantine centres in Taftan. Pakistan House at Taftan is filled, with over 2,500 people being kept thereafter screening at the border crossing. Iran earlier had announced a surge in COVID19 cases with 17 more deaths raising the total number of people killed to 124 as Tehran battles the world’s deadliest outbreak of the disease outside China where it originated. Pakistani authorities, on the other hand, have stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.