Tractor trolley runs over family; 2 killed, 2 injured

Staff Reporter

A tractor trolley in Lahore, ran over husband, wife and their son.

According to details, a tragic accident occurred midnight at Mughal Pura in which, husband, wife and their son who were travelling on motorcycle were ran over by a speedy tractor trolley. As a result, woman named Ayesha lost her life on the spot whereas her severely injured husband and son were moved to a nearby hospital for medical aid, where 4 year sold Mueez died due to critical injuries.

Dead bodies have been handed over to their family, as per details. Helper of the tractor trolley driver has been arrested. However, the driver managed to escape from the place of incident, according to the police.

