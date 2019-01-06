In a step that could rightly be termed as farmers’ friendly, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday approved a tractor scheme for all the arid districts of the province. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a coordinated policy should be worked out to start work on the scheme, assuring the government will make every possible effort for the welfare of the farmers.

Indeed being the agrarian economy, taking care of the needs and requirements of the farmers is important to enhance the agriculture yield and productivity, and the Punjab government really deserves appreciation for envisaging a tractor scheme for them and we expect that it will also be launched soon after working out all the modalities, ensuring complete transparency. Such schemes were also launched in the past but they did not bear much fruit as was anticipated simply because the focus of these schemes had never been the rural poor. Therefore, we will ask the Punjab Government to also study the previous schemes especially launched by the PPP in Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani’s tenure in order to move forward whilst addressing the grey areas. In our view, the focus of new scheme should be small farmers who should be given tractors on subsidized rates and easy instalments. Also those living in the rain-fed arid districts have small land holdings and this scheme definitely will address their grievances that they are neglected by those sitting at the helm. Then along with tractors, the small farmers should also be provided with other related machinery such as grader, crop-specific harvesters and high precision gadgets on subsidized rates as it will greatly improve their efficiency to get a better yield from their piece of land. Reducing cost of inputs including those of fertilizers and pesticides and ensuring the farmers get due price of their crop is the way forward that can bring improvement in the living standards of the peasants and ultimately transform the entire agriculture sector.

