Tractor industry seeks release of sales tax refunds amounting to Rs3b

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has appealed the government for immediate liquidation of the pending sales tax refunds of over Rs. 3 billion of the tractor industry.

In a letter written to Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue/ Minister of State, DG PAMA Abdul Waheed drew his attention to the challenge to country’s indigenous Farm Tractor industry regarding stoppage of sales tax refunds.

‘Accumulated Sales Tax Refunds of Tractor Industry have now risen to over 3 billion rupees and still rising as the process of refunds has completely stopped in November 2017, resulting in liquidity crunch which is unsustainable and substantially adding to the costs,’ DG PAMA stated.

It is worth adding here that agricultural tractors are subjected to sales tax at the rate of 5% whereas on procurement of required parts, both locally as well as imported, sales tax at standard rate of 17% is levied; consequently, in one unit of tractor the amount of input tax is always higher than the output tax. The outcome is an anomaly on perpetual basis such that refunds are consistently accruing and increasing on a regular basis.

‘We have pleading and also through our budget proposals, year by year, for removal of this anomaly but our request remained unheeded so far,’ stated DG PAMA.

‘We request the government to order immediate liquidation of the pending refunds and also for removal of this obvious anomaly by reducing the rate of tax on parts to 5 percent,’ he added.

‘We acknowledge the remarkable steps taken by FBR under your kind leadership which have not only increased the level of confidence but also paved the way for the higher economic growth,’ said DG PAMA adding that resolution of this long-standing issue of tractor industry will be another achievement of FBR.