Tractor industry closed: PAAPAM

Unemployment, bank defaults, revenue short fall eminent

Tractor production ground to a halt in December, and the industry was hoping that it will start in the new year, but that has not happened as assembly plants extended their shut down due to no orders. These remarks were given by Chairman PAAPAM Mr. Ashraf Sheikh. He further elaborated that that the assembly plant is supported by around 250 tier 1 suppliers and employment per supplier range from 500-50. The tiers 1 supply chain retained the work force in December, but with delay in payments from assemblers and no future orders have forced them to close their facilities making at least half of the work force redundant. This is estimated to be around 12500 skilled persons and for every 1 tier1 job loss at least 3 jobs in downstream industries are affected said Mr. Sheikh. The tractor supply chain consists of SMEs and employs around 100,000 people.

The situation is particularly grave in the Lahore area where majority of the tractor part manufacturers are located said Mr. Mumshad Ali former chairman PAAPAM. Mr. Ali said that most of the part makers continued with part production in the month of December even though supply schedules and payments were cancelled or postponed by the assemblers. This was done to convert stocked raw material into finished goods and to keep their work force employed. But with cash reserves drying up it is no longer possible to continue production and all the part suppliers will be closing down production causing major redundancies.

The other impact will be fall in tax collection and bank defaults. The assemblers and part makers pay income tax, withholding tax and sales tax, and with no sales in December and now January, there will be no tax collection from this sector, which produced tractors worth around Rs.60 Billion.

