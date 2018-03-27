Traces of Nimrod found in Pakistan’s Gwadar

Observer report

Gwadar

Researchers have found traces of Nimrod here in Pakistan in the face of an ancient gate named ‘Sutak Deen Dar’ some 150 kilometres from Gwadar city. The dilapidated, burned-down gate was built around 3500 BC and used to link the Makran Coast with Mesopotamia, a BBC Urdu report quoted a local and experts as saying.

The gate symbolises a corridor and is known as the resting place of Nimrod, informed an area resident Dad Raheem.

Raheem stated that he is the sole care-taker of the place and he learnt about its significance with time. My grandfather and great grandfather used to tell me about this, he said.

The area around the gate is known as Meerani bazar and houses almost 5000 people.