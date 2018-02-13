TPL’s ‘Map My Pakistan’ drive’s first phase concludes

Staff Reporter

Karachi

TPL Maps – Pakistan first digital mapping solution, in its urge to remain one step ahead in providing innovative solutions to its consumer base, recently launched the first phase of an interactive campaign named Map My Pakistan.

The six-week competition went viral on Facebook during December and January. Thousands of TPL Maps app users were busy adding points of interest (locations or POIs) as they drove to school, office, their favourite restaurant or the mall.

Although the excitement behind winning the ‘Map My Pakistan’ competition was over the Samsung mobile phones reserved for the top 5 winners; all competitors were part of a much bigger initiative – to join TPL Maps in its journey to map Pakistan and putting our country on the global digital map.

The crowdsourcing campaign encourages TPL Maps users to add locations on the app and join TPL Maps’ team to achieve their objective of over 10 million POIs mapped on the country’s very own navigation app – something which is not possible without the people of Pakistan!

With the competition, challenges across Pakistan collectively grew TPL Maps’ database by over twenty thousand verified points of interest in a period of just six weeks!

The top 5 lucky winners have been announced and the much deserved Samsung mobile phones have been sent to the winners. In order to keep the mapping journey going strong, the top 50 participants will be getting exciting gadgets and giveaways from the company as well.

Competition or no competition, the drive to map Pakistan is always on! To join us in this important journey, all you need to do is download the app via Play or App store, create an account, have your email verified and you’re set to add locations on the TPL Maps application.

This officially completes the pilot phase of the campaign; with many more similar competitions and interactive campaigns in the pipeline, download TPL Maps now to play your part in mapping Pakistan! The app is available for free on Play and App store.

Adeel Hashmi, Head of TPL Maps, sharing his thoughts on the campaign said, “Map My Pakistan is not only a hashtag trend, it defines who we are. Our vision is to comprehensively map every nook and corner of Pakistan and we have invested a lot of time and resources in executing this task.

The digital map will substantially pave the way for e-commerce rise, as it will also assist new startups in the country, which will only help to further strengthen the economy. To complete this mammoth task, we require the support of the people of Pakistan to help us in bringing our country up to speed with the global digital transformation.

TPL Maps has the largest location database with over 250 cities, 3.2 million geo-coded addresses and over 300,000 Kilometer of road networks mapped across Pakistan, becoming the first indigenous digital mapping company of Pakistan, providing free services licensed by Survey of Pakistan.

TPL Maps has been resolute to bring the most innovative, localized location-based services and solutions for its consumers in Pakistan. While it constantly updates its data within the mapping and navigations service, it also offers the largest geo-coded dataset and smart search amongst a host of other features.