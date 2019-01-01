TPL Rupiya partners with Bandial transport

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

TPL Rupiya signed a strategic partnership agreement with Bandial Transport, Under which TPL Rupiya will be offering state of the art e-ticketing services to the passengers of Bandial Transport. E-ticketing system meets the requirements of Bandial Transport for intra-city commute, which were vital for uniting systems of Electronic Fare Collection. Based on that data it will be possible to monitor the entire fleet of vehicles, allowing transport companies to fully control their vehicles, to get precise statistics of commuters and to prevent it from revenue pilferages and provide greater safety and comfort to passengers and transported goods. “Our focus has always been to effectively implement technology to help solve ground problems & create successful solutions to transform the transport system of Pakistan. We are also working on the e-ticketing system for inter-city commute. Our Mass Transit solution provides a secure and efficient E-Ticketing solution for transport companies to reduce transport costs versus cash or paper tickets. It helps in pilferage control, fraud and fare evasion and bring convenience to commuters,” said Muhammad Danish Ahmed, Deputy CEO, TPL Rupiya.

