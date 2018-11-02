TPL Maps inks MoU with HERE Technologies

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

TPL Maps (PvT) Ltd, Pakistan’s first and largest mapping company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services.

Leadership team members of both companies met in Berlin to discuss a potential partnership between TPL Maps and HERE Technologies. It was agreed that HERE Technologies and TPL Maps will work towards establishing a technology partnership and product collaboration around map content operations and related platforms and services, as well as the joint development of a go-to-market strategy in the Automotive and Enterprise sectors for Pakistan and the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Stefan Hansen, Senior Vice President and General Manager HERE Technologies for EMEAR region said “At HERE we are working to bring alive what we call “the Autonomous World”, a world infused with location intelligence for innovative solutions from autonomous driving to smart city infrastructures. Our MOU for a strategic partnership with TPL Maps is a major step in bringing these solutions to Pakistan and the region.”

Adnan Shahid, CEO TPL Maps said “We are very excited with the collaboration opportunities with HERE Technologies. This MoU with HERE Technologies is the result of a lot of hard work in developing indigenous Pakistani maps and local expertise in location-based services”

Share on: WhatsApp