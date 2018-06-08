TPL Maps adopts multi-award winning global location technology what3words

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s first digital mapping company – TPL Maps has signed a MoU with what3words, a global multi-award winning location technology company, to introduce the system to Pakistan. The partnership will enable Pakistani consumers to navigate to precise and accurate locations, through the deployment of the most advanced technologies.

what3words is a location technology company which has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and assigned each a unique 3-word address.

The 3-word address for TPL’s head office, for example, can be found at ///chatters.nutrients. hubcaps. what3words makes it easy to talk about a precise location; and is being used by navigation apps, governments, logistics firms, travel guides and NGOs. Now, everyone, everywhere, can accurately find and share a location quickly, easily and with less ambiguity than any other system.

The collaboration between TPL Maps and what3words intends to promote the benefits of using simplified 3-word addresses to facilitate various industries in Pakistan, mainly automotive, navigation, logistics and E-commerce, travel and tourism and GIS. For TPL Maps, it will be accessible to users through 3 channels: navigation app, web-maps and its In-Dash product, whilst enabling forward and reverse geocoding. Users will soon be able to enter a 3-word address, and use TPL Maps to navigate them to that location – this could be as exact as a side-door or parking place.

Speaking on the occasion, Tom Blaksley, Partnerships Manager Middle East at what3words, said, “what3words is revolutionising the way people talk about location. The world is very poorly addressed, and talking about a precise place can be very difficult. Now people can navigate to any place on the planet using just 3 words.”