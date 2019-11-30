TPL logistics launches Pakistan’s first live order tracking

Staff Reporter

Karachi

TPL Logistics’ continues to shake things up by introducing technology to ease bottlenecks along the supply chain. In May, TPL Logistics launched Rider, a last mile delivery service focused on e-commerce and online sellers. Equipped with a proprietary digital logistics engine comprising of fulfilment, delivery and operations software, Rider has proven to be the delivery partner of choice for some of Pakistan’s largest online stores and marketplaces. The technology allows for smarter, faster and more accurate deliveries that address a multitude of COD related challenges.

Leveraging TPL Maps, Trakker and a strong drive for tech innovation, Rider has launched the first of its kind LIVE order tracking in Pakistan. While ‘now’ commerce and on demand services such as Uber and Careem have pioneered the ease of live tracking into the consumer lifestyle, the scope remains limited to a single point of pick up and a single point of drop off. This solution is not suited for e-commerce and last mile, where orders need to be picked up from multiple locations, aggregated, sorted and then delivered to multiple individual addresses.

In Pakistan, It is estimated that about 4 out of 10 packages do not reach their end destination. Such failed attempts come at a high cost to eCommerce retailers as well as delivery companies. One of the most common reasons for failed deliveries is that customers are not aware of a delivery taking place which means they may not be home or available to pay for and receive the package.