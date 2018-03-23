TPL Life Insurance launches ‘TPL OPD Sahulat’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

TPL Life Insurance has launched the first of its kind Digital Out Patient health insurance solution – ‘TPL OPD Sahulat’ enabling its consumers to access Out Patient Medical Services via a digitally enabled cashless process through TPL Life’s Website.

The introduction of such services raises the bar of customer convenience and ease in the Health Insurance Sector. This Platform enables TPL Life’s Customers to enjoy cashless Out Patient medical facilities from the comfort of their homes. The customers can now consult with various doctors online and order prescribed medicines and get them delivered to their doorstep.

The platform also opens access for customers to quality Lab Tests.In this endeavor, TPL Life Insurance has partnered with Augment Care as its technology partner, who are also at the forefront of digitizing the healthcare segment within Pakistan.Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Faisal Abbasi, CEO, TPL Life Insurance Ltd said “We are constantly working towards making our customers’ health management program as easy as possible. This platform will allow TPL Life to not only cement its position as the most innovative & technologically equipped Insurance Company in Pakistan but will also provide our customers with the firsthand experience of how convenient Health insurance services can be and must be.

We thank the team of Augment Care for collaborating with us and making it possible for us to extend such a value added proposition to our customers.”TPL Life provides innovative life and health insurance products which adhere to international standards and address the divergent needs of Pakistanis.