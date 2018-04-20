TPL launches epidemic based digital insurance products

Staff Reporter

Karachi

TPL Life has launched Pakistan’s first epidemic based insurance products which can be bought online from the company’s website – and all it takes is less than 3 minutes to make the purchase through TPL Life’s end to end digital processes.

As an initiation, TPL Life has launched 3 Epidemic Insurance Products which offer financial assistance to the consumers in case of suffering from Mosquito Borne &/or Water Borne illnesses such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Yellow Fever, Cholera, Hepatitis A and E, Typhoid, Diarrhea and Naegleria Fowleri.

The company has made it a point to keep the acquisition and claim processes as easy as possible and hence these products can be bought directly from TPL Life Insurance’s website, without going through the hassles of paperwork and unnecessary delays. TPL Life Insurance has a huge network of panel hospitals across the country inclusive of remote rural areas, where its customers can avail cashless claim services against their medical expenses.

Chief Executive Officer of TPL Life, Faisal Abbasi said, “We understand today’s needs of our customers. Epidemics related to mosquitoes and water are a reality and people face them every now and then resulting in a lot of medical expenses. Our Mosquito Shield, Water Shield and Hybrid Shield are the answer to the growing demand of our customers. Anyone with access to internet can get insured in less than 3 minutes via our end to end digital processes.”

TPL Life provides innovative life and health insurance products which adhere to international standards and address the divergent needs of Pakistanis. The company came into existence with a mandate of providing top-notch quality and affordable insurance solutions based on the strength of their seasoned professionals.