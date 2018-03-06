TPL e-Ventures invests in leading financial services

Staff Reporter

Lahore

TPL e-ventures has invested in financial services startup KarloCompare which will help Pakistani consumers looking to apply for a credit card, loan or buy an insurance policy by getting the required information before they make their decision. It will also help them in the purchase or application process.

The start-up supports the financial services industry by introducing new customers to insurance companies and banks, helps them in lowering their respective marginal cost of acquisition, and creating transparency in their respective ROI on digital spends. The investment will offer KarloCompare opportunity to build and scale the next generation of digital financial products. Aggregators, are common place across the globe and have contributed to changing the way in which financial services customers obtain product information and access financial services products.

“TPL e-Ventures looks to support the start-up eco-system in Pakistan through targeted investments in high-growth or high-potential/disruptive technologies and ventures. KarloCompare is a leading start-up in its domain and we see the company creating tremendous value as Pakistan’s digital landscape continues to grow,” said CEO TPL e-Ventures Ali Samir. “We hope that our partnership with KarloCompare will help provide easy to access information, competitiveness and a customer-centric approach sorely lacking in the financial sector today,” he added.

“We are excited to have TPL e-Ventures as one of our investors,” said Sumair Farooqui – CEO KarloCompare. “This will help us focus on improving our technology, on-boarding partners, enhance marketing and strengthening our human capital while delivering an unmatched experience for our users and partners,” he added. Incorporated in November 2017, TPL e-Ventures (Private) Limited aims to invest in multiple startups across industries at a pre-seed and seed level in order to help them grow; while simultaneously working with stakeholders to build the exciting narrative of Pakistan’s start-up eco-system.