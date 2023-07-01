Toyota Yaris is a famous vehicle produced by automaker giant Toyota, which is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality, making it a popular choice for city driving.

Yaris has been available in different engine sizes and is loaded with the latest tech, and safety features which makes it competitive in the local market. Toyota rolled out Yaris to replace previous models of Corolla XLi and GLi.

Toyota Yaris is loaded with several safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and,much more.

Latest specs like Traction Control, and Hill Start Control ensure a safer and more comfortable driving experience for the driver and passengers while its modern interior and exterior make it perfect daily commute car.

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

Yaris is introduced in six variants as of June 2023. The basic model is Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, others are Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, Yaris X MT 1.5 and Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

Models Price