Toyota Yaris 2023 is among the most famous sedans in Pakistan as the car offers reliability, and comes with tons of features that make it stand out among other competitors like Honda City.

The car has been an imported vehicle, and there are several variants of the current generation that offers a wide range of options. Besides tech and safety features, Yairs resale also makes it excellent choice.

While, availability of Spare parts is not difficult, and maintenance cost is low in comparison with other sedans.

Yaris has been available in different engine sizes and offers multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and much more.

Latest specs like Traction Control and Hill Start Control ensure a safer and more comfortable driving experience for the driver and passengers while its modern interior and exterior make it the perfect daily commute car.

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

Yaris is introduced in six variants as of June 2023. The basic model is Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, others are Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, Yaris X MT 1.5, and Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

Models Price