Toyota Yaris is a famous sedan car known for its reputation for reliability, and resale market. The car has been available in different engine sizes and is loaded with the latest tech and safety features which makes it competitive in the Pakistani market.

Buyers prefer to go for Yaris due to easily availability of its spare parts in the local market, while its maintenance costs are generally short as compared to other sedans of its league.

Yaris current generation offers a wide range of options including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), excellent ground clearance, and much more.

Traction Control and Hill Start Control ensure a safer and more comfortable driving experience for the driver and passengers while its modern interior and exterior make it the perfect daily commute car.

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

Yaris is introduced in six variants as of June 2023. The basic model is Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, others are Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, Yaris X MT 1.5, and Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT Rs4,511,500 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT Rs4,771,500 Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT Rs4,801,500 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT Rs5,011,500 Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT Rs5,211,500 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT Rs5,442,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT Rs5,782,000 Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT Rs5,982,500

Toyota Yaris Fuel Average

Toyota Yaris offers between 15-17 kmpl, but figures vary as per maintenance and car condition

Toyota Yaris Specs