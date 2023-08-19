Toyota Yaris is a known sedan assembled by the Japanese auto giant and the car holds a reputation for reliability, which is a common feature of Toyota vehicles. From excellent gas mileage to a handful of the latest tech options, the car impresses with its pleasant driving dynamics and options.
Having a good resale market, the car comes with different engine sizes and is loaded with the latest tech and safety features which makes it competitive in the Pakistani market. Buyers prefer to go for Yaris due to easily availability of its spare parts in the local market, while its maintenance costs are generally short as compared to other sedans of its league.
Yaris current generation offers a wide range of options including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), excellent ground clearance, and much more.
Traction Control and Hill Start Control ensure a safer and more comfortable driving experience for the driver and passengers while its modern interior and exterior make it the perfect daily commute car.
Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan
Yaris is introduced in six variants as of June 2023. The basic model is Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, others are Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, Yaris X MT 1.5, and Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5.
Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan
Models Latest Price
|Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT
|Rs4,511,500
|Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT
|Rs4,771,500
|Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT
|Rs4,801,500
|Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT
|Rs5,011,500
|Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT
|Rs5,211,500
|Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT
|Rs5,442,000
|Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT
|Rs5,782,000
|Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT
|Rs5,982,500
Toyota Yaris Fuel Average
Toyota Yaris offers between 15-17 kmpl, but figures vary as per maintenance and car condition
Toyota Yaris Specs