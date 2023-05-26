Toyota Yaris Instalment plans 2023

All vehicles including Toyota surged by whopping 150 percent to reach an all-time high as the local currency nose-dived, bringing down hope of buyers who are facing hard times to get new cars. Amid the dilemma, a lot of people are waiting for prices to come down while others go for installment plans.

Toyota Yaris is among the top-performing saloons offered by Toyota Indus. Known for being a fuel-efficient ride, Toyota Yaris ranked in the top-picked cars as it delivers excellent fuel efficiency figures.

Initially, the 1300cc was priced at an ex-factory rate of Rs2.3 million whereas the top-of-the-line 1500cc 1.5 ATIV X CVT model was priced at Rs2.8 million but rates moved up to Rs5.7 million following back-to-back surge.

Latest prices of Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT Rs4,499,000 Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT Rs4,789,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT Rs4,759,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT Rs4,999,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT Rs5,429,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT Rs5,769,000

Toyota Yaris Installment Plans with Alfalah Auto Loan

Following is the breakdown of the Toyota Yaris including processing and FED charges.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT (1300CC)

With 30 Percent Down Payment

With 50 Percent Down Payment

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT (1300CC)

With 30 Percent Down Payment

With 50 Percent Down Payment

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT (1300CC)

With 30 Percent Down Payment

With 50 Percent Down Payment

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT (1300CC)

With 30 Percent Down Payment

With 50 Percent Down Payment

Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X MT (1500CC)

With 30 Percent Down Payment

With 50 Percent Down Payment

Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT (1500CC)

With 30 Percent Down Payment

With 50 Percent Down Payment

DISCLAIMER: Pakistan Observer has no responsibility for the updated rates as amid uncertainty, prices are subject to change.