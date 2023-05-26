Toyota Yaris Instalment plans 2023

All vehicles including Toyota surged by whopping 150 percent to reach an all-time high as the local currency nose-dived, bringing down hope of buyers who are facing hard times to get new cars. Amid the dilemma, a lot of people are waiting for prices to come down while others go for installment plans.
Toyota Yaris is among the top-performing saloons offered by Toyota Indus. Known for being a fuel-efficient ride, Toyota Yaris ranked in the top-picked cars as it delivers excellent fuel efficiency figures.
Initially, the 1300cc was priced at an ex-factory rate of Rs2.3 million whereas the top-of-the-line 1500cc 1.5 ATIV X CVT model was priced at Rs2.8 million but rates moved up to Rs5.7 million following back-to-back surge.
Latest prices of Toyota Yaris
|Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT
|Rs4,499,000
|Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT
|Rs4,789,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT
|Rs4,759,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT
|Rs4,999,000
|Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT
|Rs5,429,000
|Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT
|Rs5,769,000
Toyota Yaris Installment Plans with Alfalah Auto Loan
Following is the breakdown of the Toyota Yaris including processing and FED charges.
Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT (1300CC)
With 30 Percent Down Payment
With 50 Percent Down Payment
Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT (1300CC)
With 30 Percent Down Payment
With 50 Percent Down Payment
Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT (1300CC)
With 30 Percent Down Payment
With 50 Percent Down Payment
Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT (1300CC)
With 30 Percent Down Payment
With 50 Percent Down Payment
Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X MT (1500CC)
With 30 Percent Down Payment
With 50 Percent Down Payment
Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT (1500CC)
With 30 Percent Down Payment
With 50 Percent Down Payment
DISCLAIMER: Pakistan Observer has no responsibility for the updated rates as amid uncertainty, prices are subject to change.