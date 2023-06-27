Toyota Vitz is a famous hatchback produced by the Japanese automaker Toyota, which is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability, making the car a hot choice, especially in cities.

First introduced globally in the 90s, Toyota introduced multiple generations of Vitz including a hybrid variant. The car gained considerable market due to its great fuel economy and million of its units were sold over decades.

Vitz’a exterior displays a unique and distinctive design language, while its modern interior and safety features like airbags, power lock doors, power steering, power windows, and a stereo system make it an excellent choice.

The top-of-the-line model also offers power-adjustable mirrors, front fog lights, and heated front seats.

Some of its other features include power door mirrors, cruise control, climate control, and satellite navigation. The hatchback has lot to offer, and will give you a smooth ride courtesy of its soft suspensions.

Toyota Vitz price 2023

Variants Price Toyota Vitz F 1.0 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 2,300,000 Toyota Vitz F 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,830,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,137,120 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III 1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 3,300,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz Specs

Toyota Vitz Mileage

The vehicle offers an average of 21-34km/L