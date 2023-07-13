Toyota Vitz remained part of the Toyota lineup in Pakistan for quite some time as the hatchback still falls into a good volume segment in the local market.

Indus Motor Company Limited has been manufacturing top quality cars and won its place on the grounds of when its comes to meeting latest trends other than reliability, and the famous unit of Japanese automaker is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability, making the car a hot choice, especially in cities.

The company introduced several generations of Vitz including a hybrid variant. The car gained considerable market due to its great fuel economy and million of its units were sold over decades.

Vitz’s exterior displays a unique and distinctive design language, while its modern interior and safety features like airbags, power lock doors, power steering, power windows, and a stereo system make it an excellent choice. The top-of-the-line model also offers power-adjustable mirrors, front fog lights, and heated front seats.

Other features of the car include power door mirrors, cruise control, climate control, and satellite navigation. The hatchback has lot to offer, and will give you a smooth ride courtesy of its soft suspensions.

Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Price Toyota Vitz F 1.0 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 2,300,000 Toyota Vitz F 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,830,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 996 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,137,120 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III 1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 3,300,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz Specs

Toyota Vitz Mileage

The vehicle offers an average of 22-32km/L