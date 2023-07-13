Toyota Vitz remained part of the Toyota lineup in Pakistan for quite some time as the hatchback still falls into a good volume segment in the local market.
The company introduced several generations of Vitz including a hybrid variant. The car gained considerable market due to its great fuel economy and million of its units were sold over decades.
Other features of the car include power door mirrors, cruise control, climate control, and satellite navigation. The hatchback has lot to offer, and will give you a smooth ride courtesy of its soft suspensions.
Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan
|Variants
|Price
|Toyota Vitz F 1.0
1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 2,300,000
|Toyota Vitz F 1.3
1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0
1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 3,830,000
|Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0
996 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 3,137,120
|Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III
1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|PKR 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5
1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
|PKR 3,200,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5
1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
|PKR 3,300,000
|Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3
1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol
|
Toyota Vitz Specs
Toyota Vitz Mileage
The vehicle offers an average of 22-32km/L