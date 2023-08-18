Auto giant Toyota has replaced Vitz with other models in Pakistan, however the famous hatchback still holds healthy share in local market. Vitz was introduced back in 2003, and was counted one of the first cars to be imported in Pakistan.

Known for stunning build quality, features, and modern looks, Vitz was a popular variant and was started to be seen everywhere in previous years.

Vitz’s exterior speaks distinctive design language, whereas its modern interior and safety features like airbags, power lock doors, power steering, power windows, and a stereo system make it an excellent choice. The top-of-the-line model also offers power-adjustable mirrors, front fog lights, and heated front seats.

The car comes with different engine options ranging from 1.0L to 1.5L paired with 4,5, and 6 speed manual, and automatic transmission.

Other features of the car include power door mirrors, cruise control, climate control, and satellite navigation. The hatchback has lot to offer, and will give you a smooth ride courtesy of its soft suspensions.

Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan

*Used Car Prices

Variants Price Toyota Vitz F 1.01000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 2,300,000 Toyota Vitz F 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.01000 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,830,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0996 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,137,120 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III 1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.51486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.51496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid PKR 3,300,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz Specs

Toyota Vitz Fuel Average

The vehicle offers an average of 22-32km/L