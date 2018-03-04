Toyota venture to spend $2.8bn on self-driving technology

Tokyo

Toyota Motor Corp. said a new venture would be investing more than $2.8 billion to develop automated-driving software — the latest salvo in an increasingly frenetic battle in a sector hit by a slew of disruptive technologies.

The Tokyo-based venture, which will bring together some 1,000 employees including new hires, will be 90 percent held by Toyota with group suppliers Denso Corp. and Aisin Seiki Co. each taking 5 percent.

“This company’s mission is to accelerate software development in a more effective and disruptive way, by augmenting the Toyota Group’s capability through the hiring of world-class software engineers,” James Kuffner, who will lead the venture, said in a statement.

The establishment of the new venture, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, comes as firms such as Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and Tesla Inc. give traditional automakers a run for their money in building self-driving and electric cars.

English is set to be the main business language of the new venture, the statement said.

Toyota is also investing $1 billion in artificial intelligence and other technologies through its US-based Toyota Research Institute, and has struck up technology partnerships with Microsoft Corp. and Uber Technologies.—Agencies