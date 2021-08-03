Toyota record sales reflects Pakistan’s economic boom

Indus Motor Company (IMC) announced, “IMC has achieved the record-breaking sale of 6,775 units in July 2021 – the highest since its inception in 1993.”

As per PAMA data, car sales had jumped by 56.7% in FY21 to 151,182 units from 96,455 units in FY20. Cut in the price of cars due to lowering of taxes and duties by the government has also fueled additional auto demand followed by record-high auto-financing of Rs308 billion as of June 2021 owing to low-interest rates.

Soaring two-wheelers sales have also been jacking up petrol demand. According to figures of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM).

Toyota Pakistan announced on Twitter “Every day is a new celebratory moment at Indus Motor Company as we achieve yet another milestone – highest ever sales in a month since its inception with 6,775 units sold. Thank you everyone for being our constant support! ”