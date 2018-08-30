Toyota pours $500m into driverless car tie-up with Uber

Tokyo

Toyota will pump about $500 million into ride-share firm Uber as part of a deal to work together on mass-producing self-driving vehicles, the Japanese car giant said. The deal, which reportedly values Uber at about $72 billion, aims at “advancing and bringing to market autonomous ride-sharing as a mobility service at scale”, Toyota said in a statement. Analysts said the move showed Toyota was motoring full speed ahead towards a driverless car future, in a race involving the world’s top auto firms as well as tech giants such as Google and Alibaba. Technology from both companies will be integrated into purpose-built Toyota vehicles and deployed on Uber’s ride-sharing platform, with the first pilot rollout set for 2021. “Hundreds of vehicles” would be involved in that first phase, a spokesman told AFP. “The deal is the first of its kind for Uber and signals our commitment to bringing world-class technologies to the Uber network,” said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. The agreement came after the smartphone-summoned ride service began to rein in its solo effort to develop autonomous vehicle technology. Uber suspended its self-driving car programme after a crash in March, which killed a woman pushing a bicycle in a street in the US state of Arizona.— AFP

