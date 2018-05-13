Toyota posts record profit

Tokyo

Japanese car giant Toyota reported a record full-year net profit Wednesday thanks to a weaker yen and US tax cuts, but warned about the outlook for the next 12 months.

Company president Akio Toyoda said the industry was facing “profound change” and pledged to transform the auto giant into “a mobility company”. Japan’s leading carmaker said net profit jumped 36.2 percent to 2.49 trillion yen ($23 billion) in April-March, but for the current year it expects that to fall 15 percent to 2.12 trillion yen.

The boost was driven by a weaker yen and cost-cutting measures, but also US tax cuts, which have pushed up profits for other automakers in recent months.—Agencies