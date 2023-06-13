Toyota Hilux price June 2023

Toyota Hilux is among the most selling pickup trucks in Pakistan that gained a reputation for its durability, reliability, and off-road abilities. The four-wheeler remained in production since the 70s and is available in various markets across the globe.

The recent versions of the Toyota Hilux garnered attention among truck enthusiasts who even customized these beasts to participate in rallies.

Known for its robust construction, the truck is backed by a robust ladder-frame chassis, elevated axles, and solid suspension, which power it to maneuver rough terrains and off-road trails. Its four-wheel drive capabilities and a range of off-road features make it a good choice.

Toyota Hilux offers diesel and gasoline engines, and it comes in several body configurations, including single cab, double cab, and extended cab.

Other than a robust and aesthetic exterior, the vehicle offers a modern interior that offers comfortable seating and intuitive controls. Modern features like Infotainment systems, navigation, climate control, and advanced safety technologies further make it a good choice.

Multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill start assist, also helped it stand among top vehicles.

Toyota Hilux Latest Price in Pakistan