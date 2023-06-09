Toyota Corolla Price June 2023

Toyota Corolla has been ranked among the top-selling Japanese cars in Pakistan. Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the sedan underwent several generations and trims.

Corolla offers a range of engines, including gasoline, and diesel engines; specific engine options vary depending on the market and model year.

In Pakistan, Toyota Corolla gained a reputation for its affordability, and suitability for local road conditions. Some of the famous units of the sedan are Corolla XLi, GLi, Altis, and Altis Grande. Altis and Altis Grande are the higher-end models loaded with advanced features.

As prices of cars entered no man’s land, Toyota followed suit, increasing cars prices massively.

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan