Toyota Corolla is one of favorite sedans produced by Toyota Indus Motors. The series of cars are known for their robust performance, modern features, and sporty design.

In 2023, Toyota is selling its 11th generation of Corolla while 12th generation is yet to be introduced in the local market. Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the sedan underwent several generations and trims. The car offers a range of engines, including gasoline, and diesel engines; specific engine options vary depending on the market and model year.

Toyota Corolla models in Pakistan

The top units of the sedan are Corolla XLi, GLi, Altis, and Altis Grande while Altis and Altis Grande are the higher-end models loaded with advanced features.

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan

Corolla variants Price Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 1600 cc, Manual, Petrol Rs 6,169,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol Rs 6,769,000 Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol Rs 7,119,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition 1600 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 7,429,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 7,759,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior 1800 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 7,799,000 Toyota Corolla Installments 2023 with Bank Alfalah

