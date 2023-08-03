Toyota Corolla remains the most popular sedan in previous years, however, its sales dropped in recent times after the arrival of new players in the market. Despite the drop in sales, Toyota Corolla cars can still be seen on roads.

Corolla come a long way with many generations, and there are hundreds of thousands of units being sold in the country over the years. Corolla is known for its decent performance, modern features, and design.

Toyota Indus Motor Company Limited, the assembler of Toyota cars in Pakistan, is currently selling the 11th generation while the 12th generation is yet to be introduced in the local market. Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the sedan underwent several generations and trims.

The sedan vehicle offers a range of engines, including gasoline, and diesel engines; specific engine options vary depending on the market and model year.

Toyota Corolla Variants in Pakistan

Top units of the sedan are Corolla XLi, GLi, Altis, and Altis Grande while Altis and Altis Grande are the higher-end models loaded with advanced features.

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan