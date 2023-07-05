Toyota Corolla is one of top selling sedans produced by the auto giant Toyota. The series of cars are known for their decent performance, modern features, design.

Currently, Toyota is selling 11th generation of Corolla while 12th generation is yet to be introduced in the local market. Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the sedan underwent several generations and trims. The car offers a range of engines, including gasoline, and diesel engines; specific engine options vary depending on the market and model year.

Top units of the sedan are Corolla XLi, GLi, Altis, and Altis Grande while Altis and Altis Grande are the higher-end models loaded with advanced features.

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan