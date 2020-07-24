Toxic work environment

News Desk

Ellen DeGeneres’ staff is quite relieved and elated that the truth has finally gotten out. American comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ staffers had been going through their workplace suffering silently since a while now until a critical report recently exposed their toxic workplace environment. Days after the explosive BuzzFeed report that cited her current and former employees about the seemingly cheery show being ‘toxic’ and ‘oppressive’ behind closed doors, it has now been revealed that the staff is quite relieved and elated that the truth has finally gotten out.