The toxic relation of paracetamol and liver

Dr. Rabia Haider Shaikh

The way to healthy life can only be achieved by a very simple kind act called “Care”, and here I feel the need to define what is “care” because it is the most forgotten aspect of our society.

“The provision of what is necessary for the health, welfare , maintenance and protection of someone or something to avoid damage or risk is called care”

We can keep ourselves and people around us in good health by only paying attention to what we eat or from what diseases we are suffering from and what medicines we are taking or how we are taking medicines and what are the factors which brings diseases in our body.

Let’s discuss about the world’s most popular medicine. “PARACETAMOL” most commonly known as Panadol, the medicine to treat pain and fever. But have you ever thought of any kind of side effects related to paracetamol?? Or have you ever imagined what paracetamol does with your liver especially when taken in expressed dose?? Have you?? I am sure you haven’t thought about these factors. So here I am going to take you on a small journey leading to the toxic effects of paracetamol on the Liver

Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is commonly used for its analgesic(relieve pain)and antipyretic(fever) effects. it is typically used for mild to moderate pain. After being taken by mouth it is rapidly absorbed by the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and it is metabloised by the Liver.

After its metabolism a portion of Acetaminophen(paracetamol) is hydroxylated to form N-acetyl-p-benzoquinone imine (NAPQI), a highly reactive and potentially dangerous metabolite that reacts with sulfahydryl group of glutathion forming a non-toxic substanceunless you haven’t taken it in excessed dose and you have sufficient glutathione. Now here comes the most important point that is N-acetyl-p-benzoquinone imine(NAPQI),as I said it is the dangerous metabolite but how it causes hepatotoxicity.

When acetaminophen (paracetamol) is taken in large doses, the available glutathione in the liver becomes depleted which results in an accumulation of N-acetyl-p-benzoquinone imine(NAPQI)-the toxic metabolite, that leads to Hepatic Necrosis, a very serious and potentially life threatening condition. In the United States, acetaminophen toxicity has replaced viral hepatitis as the most common cause of acute liver failure. i t is important to remember that, when used at therapeutic levels, acetaminophen is usually safe and effective.

However, taking 4 g per day (or slightly more) for a few days has been known to result in hepatotoxicity. it is widely prescribed and cheap to buy over-the-counter, making it a common drug taken in overdose. In the UK it is the most common agent of intentional self-harm. Between 2000-2008 there were 90-155 deaths from paracetamol poisoning every year. In addition, there are deaths resulting from paracetamol compounds. It is the most common cause of acute liver failure (ALF) There are case reports of those with chronic alcoholism taking relatively small overdose or even therapeutic doses of paracetamol who develop liver failure. Hepatic necrosis begins to develop after 24 hours of toxic doses (elevated transaminases, right upper quadrant pain and jaundice) and can progress to acute liver failure. Patients may also develop Encephalopathy (brain disease),Hypoglycaemia and Renal failure. Administration of N-acetyl cysteine to which the toxic metabolite can bind can be life saving if administered within 10hrs of ingestion.

On January 13,2011 USA FDA(Food And Drug Administration) announced that it is asking manufacturers of oral prescription Acetaminophen to limit the maximum amount of Acetaminophen in these product to be 325mg per tablet or capsule or other dosage unit. FDA believes that limiting the amount of Acetaminophen tablet or capsule will reduces the risk for severe liver injury from Acetaminophen over dosing an adverse effect that can lead to liver failure and death.

The greatest risk for severe liver injury happens when people take more than the prescribed dose of Acetaminophen-containing product(daily dose should not be more than 4000mg for pain for 10 days) at the same time or drink alcohol while taking Acetaminophen. Millions of people are at risk of unintentionally overdosing on Acetaminophen, almost quarter of adults are overdosing on Acetaminophen exceeding the daily-recommended dose limit. Many users ignore the manufacturer’s dosage instructions, while some, particularly the elderly, forget how many tablets they have taken..

In order to prevent from acetaminophen related haptotoxicity it is necessary that each and every patient taking acetaminophen (paracetamol) should be aware of the daily dose limit of Acetaminophen which shouldn’t be more than 4000mg for 10 days for pain. It is the responsibility of every health care professional to aware every patient about the side effects of medicines.

Unfortunately in our country most of the people are unaware of the toxic effects of many medicines including Paracetamol .The Pakistan drug regulatory authority should provide awareness about paracetamol related hepatotoxicity and should take initiative to limit the dose from 500mg/tab to 325mg/tab like USA to reduce the risk of liver injury from paracetamol. The companies should add warning on the label of the medicine about the risk of liver failure associated with Paracetamolover dosing. Last but not the least it is the duty of every individual to make each other aware of anything that is harmful for the health because every life is precious !!!