Towhid’s ton lifts Bangladesh to 229-run target against India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – Bangladesh posted 229-run target for Men in Blue in the second game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Towhid Hridoy’s heroics played key role in recovery, as 24-year-old guided his side from perilous 35/5 to 228 all out. India’s bowlers made early breakthroughs, reducing Bangladesh to a dismal position with five wickets falling inside the first five overs. Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana took the initial wickets, followed by Axar Patel’s twin strikes, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 35/5.

However, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali put on a 154-run partnership to help Bangladesh recover. Shami eventually dismissed Ali for 68 runs in the 43rd over, but Hridoy continued his determined innings, completing a century despite battling through cramps. Hridoy became the fifth Bangladeshi batter to score a century in the Champions Trophy, joining an elite list that includes Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahriar Nafees, and Mahmudullah.

Mohammed Shami five-wicket haul (5/53) was the highlight of India’s bowling performance, while Harshit Rana took three wickets, and Axar Patel claimed one. Despite the late resistance from Hridoy and Ali, India bowled out Bangladesh for 228, and now requires 229 runs to win the match.

India vs Bangladesh Squad

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.