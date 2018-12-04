Towers high; PTI and its soft power

Dr Shah Rukh Hashmi

HAVING factitious truths, invented realities and fabricated stories, conspiracy theories are smartly designed and deliberately spread. Yet again, since intended to beguile and pollute irrational minds; a commodity in quite abundance, success rate mounts to optimal level. The one who disagrees and questions; victimized and set forth as an example, obviously worst of its kind. So the order of the day is to stay with these popular (dis)belief and act like a herd of sheep to live, or else remember ‘the wolf and the lamb’. This piece is a mere commentary on perplexed mental state of the majority of this nation, highlights some widespread narratives conspired and circulated among masses and then points out the flows supported with some unpopular truths with slight favour for the current regime.

With the inception of PTI in power corridor, albeit naively presuming it as holder of power, there have been so many conspiracies designed to divide the already divided and confused nation. And the top most of these conspiracies is that incumbent government is being blamed to be a government of U-turn, there is nothing incorrect in this claim. Yet the relevant question is, when was the last time the state, the government and its institution, and the people took a stance and affirmed on it? The short, precise and juvenile history of Pakistan is full of so many U-turns. Initiating from the most recent, recall the stance against TLP; Oral threat, practical agreement and financial compensation, call it a (multi)U-turn or confused Government. Now jump back to the arrival. Born; confused, 14th or 15th of August? Nature of statehood; confused, Islamic state or Democratic one, with more recent debate on parliamentary or presidential system? Geography; confused, claimant to be part of the Middle East and no mention of the lost South-East. Bomb: atomic or Islamic, confused. Friends; here it is little tricky, “Deeper than Indian Ocean, Higher than Himalayas and Sweeter than Honey,” too sugary, both confused. Foes; finally a persistent agreement, all are against us. Welcome to the confuse state of Pakistan. Secondly, the most imminent and repeated argument against the incumbent government is of self-glorification, hollow claims, bashing the opposition and escape goat under blame game. Agree and disagree; ‘negative advertising’ is nothing new, every single government in the past was preoccupied with this mania of criticizing the predecessors and keep on the buck passing. What is wrong then? The answer lies primarily in the high moral grounds of the pre-election PTI. The charge against corruption and rhetoric made in this way, raised the expectations from the party. But the reality is different.

It’s too early to call it disappointment or dismay. Rather, the other side of mirror reveals that the masses subconsciously believe in the inner good and committed leadership of the PTI, that is why they outcry upon minor acts, which were previously least bothered. Call it, ‘Soft Power’ of the PTI; a strength in embryonic stage, that seeks manifestation in execution times. So what is wrong? Nothing, the quake has passed, these are aftershocks of the legacies. After all, a sequential rule of the current opposition lasted in the country for decade lately. Thirdly, the government is blamed to jeopardize the strategic importance of China and a popular narrative is being spread; China did not welcome Head of the Government the way it had been, and traditional warmth for Pakistani leadership was lacking. This could be true, but does it matter? While keeping aside these baggage of childish expectations, the point to remember what was the motive and was it achieved by the Prime Minister? Answer, partially yes, though the package has not arrived, however assurances or explanations are made by the government do have some conformity. Prior to the arrival of the-then OBOR and now the BRI, Pakistan was merely a market for Chinese defence material.

Point to remember, China never offered Pakistan either with hard cash or bailouts as per expectations of the latter, it was the West at the end that allowed either through IMF or some other means to offer some dollar therapy to Pakistan’s economy. Recall, USD 7.6 billion package by IMF in 2008 for PPPP’s government and the initial effort to seek help from China were merely met with USD 500 million. Don’t dare to call it peanuts, ‘monkey may angry’. Same is true for Friends of Democratic Pakistan Fund. Neither they are democracy nor did they commit to this Fund. Again in PML-N’s time in power, not a friendly state but IMF approved USD 6.6 billion in response to Pakistan’s plea. Nonetheless, people are more into catchy phrases like “Deeper than Indian Ocean, Higher than Himalayas…. and the story goes on and on”. Though, international politics are predominated by realism, in case of Pakistan, this can be contested as it sounds more successful story of ‘Constructivism’ which has been applied so smartly to demonise the United States, the West and the rest as collective enemy, whereas China as the benefactor, need not to mention India here.

Wisdom rests in peace in the land of puritans. The good news, arrival of Asian Development Bank with a handsome loan package is a welcoming note, who denies, ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket.’ In the end, with all it’s evils, the PTI’s government towers high on several grounds. Primarily, it’s an unprecedented victory to rule the minds on a scale that your own ‘soft power’ restrains your malpractices. Secondly, it’s new in the arena of politics and thus several minor mistakes are likely to be happened, however time and process will fix them. Thirdly, being inexperience is a blessing in disguise, not used and refused by the larger community of states, this team is not frustrated and preoccupied with (mis)perceptions to put all emphases on any particular set of friendly states rather this nascent team of government is trying to knock every door. Who knows, with the changing geo-political realities some better change is awaiting. Good luck!

— The writer is Assistant Professor (Current Affairs & IR), Department of Business Administration, Sukkur-IBA University.

